Polish aircraft scrambled during Russian attack on Lutsk and Zhytomyr

Polish fighter jets were scrambled for patrolling during a large-scale Russian aerial attack targeting Lutsk and Zhytomyr on the night of 8-9 July.

Source: European Pravda; Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on X (Twitter)

Details: The command's website reported at about 3:00 that Polish and allied fighter jets had launched an operation in Polish airspace in response to the Russian air attack against Ukraine.

"All available forces and means at the disposal of the chief of the General Staff have been put on alert, another pair of fighter jets has been scrambled, and ground-based air defence and radar systems have been put on high alert," the post reads.

❗️Uwaga, w związku z atakiem Federacji Rosyjskiej wykonującej uderzenia na obiekty znajdujące się na terytorium Ukrainy, rozpoczęło się operowanie polskiego i sojuszniczego lotnictwa w naszej przestrzeni powietrznej.



Zgodnie z obowiązującymi procedurami uruchomiono wszystkie… pic.twitter.com/YbkpcPvoHF — Dowództwo Operacyjne RSZ (@DowOperSZ) July 9, 2025

An update that the operation was halted due to a reduced threat was published at around 6:00.

"The Polish Armed Forces are constantly monitoring the situation in Ukraine and remain on high alert to ensure the safety of Polish airspace," the post added.

Background:

Poland also scrambled its fighter jets during Russia's combined air attack against Ukraine on the night of 28-29 June. The procedure has become standard after a series of incidents in which missiles landed on Polish territory during large-scale aerial attacks against Ukraine.

UAVs and missiles of various types targeted Lutsk and Zhytomyr during the combined Russian attack on the night of 8-9 July. The mayor of Lutsk has already called it the largest attack on the city since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The attack caused fires and destruction. There is no information on casualties as of now.

