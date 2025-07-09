All Sections
Battlefield sees 183 combat clashes over past day, 67 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 9 July 2025, 08:40
Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 183 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the Russians conducting 67 attacks on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 9 July

Details: In total, 183 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 16 combat clashes were recorded. The Russians conducted 12 airstrikes, dropping 21 guided bombs, and fired 326 times, including six times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, 11 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, Ambarne and Kamianka.

On the Kupiansk front, four Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Zahryzove, Stepova Novoselivka and Holubivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 19 attacks. They tried to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Ridkodub and Hryhorivka and towards Shandryholove and Serednie.

On the Siversk front, four Russian attacks targeted Ukrainian positions near the village of Ivano-Darivka and towards Serebrianka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat clashes occurred, with the Russians trying to advance towards the settlements of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces conducted 10 attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Yablunivka and Rusyn Yar and towards Katerynivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 67 Russian attacks near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Razine, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Zelenyi Kut and Horikhove and towards Pokrovsk, Volodymyrivka, Molodetske and Novopavlivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 36 Russian assaults near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Myrne, Komar, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole and Novopil.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near the village of Malynivka once.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted one unsuccessful attempt to approach Ukrainian defence positions.

Ukraine's Air Force and units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two Russian artillery systems, 10 areas where Russian manpower, weapons and equipment were concentrated and one Russian command post.

General Staffwar
