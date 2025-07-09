All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's PM discusses bilateral cooperation with newly-appointed Romanian counterpart

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 9 July 2025, 11:50
Ukraine's PM discusses bilateral cooperation with newly-appointed Romanian counterpart
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: the Cabinet of Ministers

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held an online meeting on 8 July with his Romanian counterpart Ilie Bolojan, who was recently appointed.

Source: Shmyhal on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian prime minister said he thanked Bolojan for actively supporting Ukraine, "in particular for including a section in the new government’s programme focused on strengthening cooperation with Ukraine".

Advertisement:

"During the conversation, we discussed current security challenges in the region caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine. I proposed holding a trilateral meeting in the near future involving the prime minister of Moldova," Shmyhal said.

Other topics included strengthening sanctions against Russia and using its frozen assets to compensate for the damage it has caused.

Shmyhal also noted the opening of the Dyakivtsi–Racovăț border checkpoint for large passenger buses and emphasised the importance of border infrastructure development.

"I proposed holding the second joint meeting of the governments of Ukraine and Romania. I look forward to close personal dialogue with Prime Minister Bolojan to further develop the Ukrainian-Romanian partnership," the prime minister concluded.

Background:

  • The new coalition government in Romania, led by former acting president and National Liberal Party leader Ilie Bolojan, was approved on 23 June.
  • That same month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, and Romanian President Nicușor Dan held their first trilateral meeting.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ShmyhalRomania
Advertisement:
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
Kremlin responds to Trump's threatening statement to "bomb Moscow"
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with drones and bombs in morning strike, killing eight civilians – photos
All News
Shmyhal
Ukrainian Parliament planned government reshuffle for 7 July but postponed it for several reasons
Ukrainian and Spanish PMs meet: discuss defence cooperation and European integration
Zelenskyy and Ukraine's PM share details of farewell meeting with Polish president in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
08:54
Czech president to present his post-war recovery plan at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome
08:27
Russian attack on Kyiv: 68-year-old woman and 22-year-old metro police corporal killed – photo
08:10
Russia loses 920 soldiers and 38 artillery systems over past day
08:00
Kyiv medical facility destroyed in Russian nighttime attack
07:49
Russian guided bomb strikes Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people
07:17
Russians attack Kherson: six people injured since evening
06:50
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv Oblast lasts 10 hours: houses damaged in four districts, person injured
06:12
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
03:22
Trump dodges question on pause in military aid to Ukraine
02:08
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv: hits and debris reported across multiple districts, casualties confirmed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: