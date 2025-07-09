Ukraine's PM discusses bilateral cooperation with newly-appointed Romanian counterpart

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held an online meeting on 8 July with his Romanian counterpart Ilie Bolojan, who was recently appointed.

Source: Shmyhal on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian prime minister said he thanked Bolojan for actively supporting Ukraine, "in particular for including a section in the new government’s programme focused on strengthening cooperation with Ukraine".

"During the conversation, we discussed current security challenges in the region caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine. I proposed holding a trilateral meeting in the near future involving the prime minister of Moldova," Shmyhal said.

Other topics included strengthening sanctions against Russia and using its frozen assets to compensate for the damage it has caused.

Shmyhal also noted the opening of the Dyakivtsi–Racovăț border checkpoint for large passenger buses and emphasised the importance of border infrastructure development.

"I proposed holding the second joint meeting of the governments of Ukraine and Romania. I look forward to close personal dialogue with Prime Minister Bolojan to further develop the Ukrainian-Romanian partnership," the prime minister concluded.

Background:

The new coalition government in Romania, led by former acting president and National Liberal Party leader Ilie Bolojan, was approved on 23 June.

That same month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, and Romanian President Nicușor Dan held their first trilateral meeting.

