The results of a July poll have shown that most Ukrainians (64%) expect the United States to continue supporting Ukraine with weapons, either fully or partially.

Source: a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group on 4-5 July

Details: The survey results indicate that most Ukrainians expect the US to continue supplying weapons.

Meanwhile, only 11% of respondents expect the US to supply Ukraine with weapons in full, while 8% do not expect any American military aid.

In addition, 25% expect that the aid will be minimal, and the majority (53%) expect it to be partial, meaning it will continue.

The survey was conducted among 1,000 respondents on 4-5 July 2025 using the CATI method (computer-assisted telephone interviews).

Sample format: random sample of mobile phone numbers (Ukrainian population aged 18 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where Ukrainian mobile communications were unavailable at the time of the survey).

The sample is representative in terms of age, gender and type of settlement (margin of error – no more than 3.1% with a confidence level of 0.95).

