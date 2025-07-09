All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate still dependent on Russia

Daria LobanokWednesday, 9 July 2025, 12:42
Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate still dependent on Russia
Metropolitan Onufriy, the primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate

The Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church continues to show signs of affiliation with the Russian Orthodox Church, even as it tries to distance itself from the Moscow Patriarchate.

Source: results of a study by the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience

Details: The research group found that the scope of "independence and autonomy in management" granted by the Russian Orthodox Church to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) does not mean complete independence in the sense granted to autocephalous churches.

Advertisement:

The study points out that the charter of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate contains signs of its membership in the structure of the Russian Orthodox Church. In addition, the charter of the Russian Orthodox Church stipulates that the bishops of the UOC-MP are members of the Local and Bishops' Councils of the Russian Orthodox Church and participate in their work.

Among other signs, experts did not find in the official documents and decisions of the UOC's governing bodies and the Kyiv Metropolis that the provision of Chapter X of the Statute of the Russian Orthodox Church had lost its validity for the UOC. That is, decisions made by the Bishops' Council of the Russian Church are binding for the UOC.

Background:

  • On 9 May, the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) approved the procedure for investigating religious organisations' involvement in the Russian Federation and the procedure for considering the issue of confirming the facts of a religious organisation's use to propagate the ideology of the Russian world, a general idea of the superiority of Russian Orthodoxy, culture, language, etc., widely promoted by pro-Kremlin figures.
  • The UOC-MP challenged this resolution in court.
  • On 20 May, the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience began an investigation into signs of affiliation between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and a banned foreign religious organisation.
  • On 2 July, Volodymyr Zelenskyy revoked the Ukrainian citizenship of Metropolitan Onufriy, the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. According to the Security Service of Ukraine, he has a Russian passport.
  • On 20 August 2024, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law banning religious organisations associated with the Russian Federation in Ukraine. It stipulates that if signs of affiliation of a religious organisation with the Russian Federation are detected, the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience must issue an order for the organisation to eliminate them within nine months. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukrainian Orthodox Church Moscow Patriarchate
Advertisement:
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
Kremlin responds to Trump's threatening statement to "bomb Moscow"
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with drones and bombs in morning strike, killing eight civilians – photos
All News
Ukrainian Orthodox Church Moscow Patriarchate
Zelenskyy slams Putin's "peace" ultimatum and Russian Church claims
Protopriest from Moscow-affiliated church detained by Ukraine's Security Service over espionage for Russia
Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos
RECENT NEWS
08:54
Czech president to present his post-war recovery plan at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome
08:27
Russian attack on Kyiv: 68-year-old woman and 22-year-old metro police corporal killed – photo
08:10
Russia loses 920 soldiers and 38 artillery systems over past day
08:00
Kyiv medical facility destroyed in Russian nighttime attack
07:49
Russian guided bomb strikes Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people
07:17
Russians attack Kherson: six people injured since evening
06:50
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv Oblast lasts 10 hours: houses damaged in four districts, person injured
06:12
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
03:22
Trump dodges question on pause in military aid to Ukraine
02:08
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv: hits and debris reported across multiple districts, casualties confirmed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: