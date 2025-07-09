Firefighters extinguish major fire in Kyiv Oblast after Russian attack

Firefighters have extinguished a fire covering an area of 8,000 square metres caused by a Russian attack in the Brovary district of Kyiv Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: It is noted that 73 firefighters and 16 fire appliances from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were engaged at the site, alongside fire brigades from the villages of Trebukhiv, Krasylivka, Hoholiv and Kniazhychi, with seven firefighters and seven fire appliances from local authorities.

Advertisement:

Fortunately, there were no casualties, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine adds.

Background:

As a result of the Russian attack on 9 July, a large-scale fire broke out in Kyiv Oblast on the territory of an industrial enterprise. The fire covered 8,000 square metres.

Viktoriia Ruban, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast, reported to Ukrainska Pravda that the fire had broken out at a wood pallet processing plant in the village of Trebukhiv in the Brovary district.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!