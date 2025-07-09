Ukrainian publisher Nash Format estimates US$100,000 loss after Russian attack on its Kyiv warehouse

The total damage, along with downtime and relocation costs, resulting from the completely destroyed warehouse of the publishing house and online store Nash Format due to the Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July, is approximately US$100,000.

Source: Vladyslav Kyrychenko, owner of Nash Format, as reported by Forbes Ukraine

Quote from Kyrychenko: "Some 5% of books are wet, and there are practically none that burned."

Details: Kyrychenko states that the books were largely undamaged because they were stored in boxes on pallets.

Nash Format is now relocating to a new warehouse, with premises already secured.

They plan to resume operations in two to three weeks. This requires transporting approximately 300,000 to 350,000 books stored in the warehouse, including titles from Nash Format and other publishing houses sold through its online store.

Considering downtime and relocation costs, Nash Format’s losses amount to US$100,000, Kyrychenko stated. "It’s definitely not US$10–30,000, but it’s clearly no more than US$100,000," he believes.

Background: As a result of Russia’s attack on Kyiv on 4 July, a blast wave and debris destroyed the facade of the building housing the Nash Format warehouse. The warehouse office was completely burned down.

