Inflation slows down in Ukraine

Andrii MuravskyiWednesday, 9 July 2025, 16:30
Inflation slows down in Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Consumer and monthly inflation in Ukraine slowed down in June.

Source: State Statistics Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Inflation on the consumer market in June 2025 compared to May 2025 amounted to 0.8%, and compared to June 2024 – 14.3%. Core inflation in June 2025 compared to May 2025 was 0.3%, and compared to June 2024 – 12.1%." 

Details: On the consumer market, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.4% in June.

"The sharpest increase (by 13.5%) was recorded for fruit. Prices for meat and meat products, non-alcoholic beverages, fish and fish products, pork fat, bread, dairy products, butter and sugar rose by 3.3% – 0.2%," the State Statistics Service reported.

Meanwhile, vegetable prices dropped by 8.1%. Prices for eggs, pasta, milk and rice fell by 1.1% – 0.4%.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products rose by 1.1%, mainly due to a 1.8% increase in tobacco prices.

Clothing prices decreased by 2.3% and footwear prices by 2.1%.

Transport prices increased by 1.1%, primarily due to a 5.4% rise in rail passenger fares and a 2.3% rise in fuel and lubricants.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that consumer price growth in Ukraine accelerated to 1.3% in May, compared to 0.7% in April and 1.5% in March. In May 2024, the increase stood at 0.6%, so in year-on-year terms, inflation in May 2025 rose to 15.9%, up from 15.1% in April and 14.6% in March.
  • In April, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) downgraded its forecast for the consumer price index in 2025 from 8.4% to 8.7%.
  • According to the NBU forecast, price growth in annual terms is expected to slow down over the summer across most goods and services.

