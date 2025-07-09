All Sections
Russians publish Ukrainian military data via servers in Slovakia – investigation

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 9 July 2025, 15:48
Russians publish Ukrainian military data via servers in Slovakia – investigation
A group of Russian websites is conducting a large-scale online campaign against Ukrainian military personnel and activists, publishing their personal data and calling for persecution.

Source: an investigation by the Investigative Centre of Jan Kuciak (ICJK), as reported by Aktuality, a Slovak news outlet

Details: The Investigative Center of Jan Kuciak (ICJK) found out that servers in Slovakia are being used to provide technical support for these resources.

The investigators state that these sites publish confidential information not only about Ukrainian military personnel and their families but also about public figures from Ukraine, Slovakia, Poland, Czechia and Hungary.

The aim of the campaign is public humiliation, intimidation and the organisation of persecution – a phenomenon known on the internet as "doxing".

It is noted that StormWall, a company registered in Slovakia but owned by Russians, is among these sites' technical partners.

According to the available information, this company provides hosting and other technical services not only for individual doxing platforms but also for one of the Kremlin's key propaganda resources, the NewsFront website.

Among the tools used by Russian operators is the so-called "doxing Wikipedia" – specially created websites where personal data about military personnel, activists, politicians, and even the families of deceased or captured Ukrainians are systematically published.

The investigators state that such activities are part of a broader information and psychological war that Russia is waging against Ukraine and its allies.

Background:

  • Recently, an online service used by municipalities and provinces in the Netherlands to publish official documents was attacked by a pro-Russian hacker group.
  • The pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16) claimed responsibility for the attack. It has already carried out similar attacks on the websites of countries that support Ukraine.

