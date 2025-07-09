French defence minister explains Macron's call to Putin after three-year pause

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu says that concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme were among the reasons President Emmanuel Macron phoned Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the first time in three years.

Source: Lecornu in an interview with French news magazine Valeurs actuelles, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lecornu emphasised France’s concern over the development of Iran’s nuclear programme, particularly following recent strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

He stated that in order to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, "it is necessary to work with the members of the UN Security Council, the major nuclear powers, regardless of the differences that may exist with these countries on other matters".

When asked whether this was the reason Macron phoned Putin on 1 July, Lecornu responded, "Of course".

"The last time President Macron called Putin was in September 2022 concerning the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine – that is, in connection with nuclear energy," Lecornu said.

"When the president asked me to call Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s former defence minister, it was mainly to discuss nuclear issues and the fight against terrorism," he added.

Background:

On 1 July, Putin and Macron held their first phone call since September 2022. The Élysée Palace stated that the French president called for a swift ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia during the conversation.

Media also reported that after the call with Putin, Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

