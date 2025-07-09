All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

French defence minister explains Macron's call to Putin after three-year pause

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 9 July 2025, 19:10
French defence minister explains Macron's call to Putin after three-year pause
Sébastien Lecornu. Photo: Wikipedia

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu says that concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme were among the reasons President Emmanuel Macron phoned Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the first time in three years.

Source: Lecornu in an interview with French news magazine Valeurs actuelles, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lecornu emphasised France’s concern over the development of Iran’s nuclear programme, particularly following recent strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Advertisement:

He stated that in order to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, "it is necessary to work with the members of the UN Security Council, the major nuclear powers, regardless of the differences that may exist with these countries on other matters".

When asked whether this was the reason Macron phoned Putin on 1 July, Lecornu responded, "Of course".

"The last time President Macron called Putin was in September 2022 concerning the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine – that is, in connection with nuclear energy," Lecornu said.

"When the president asked me to call Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s former defence minister, it was mainly to discuss nuclear issues and the fight against terrorism," he added.

Background:

  • On 1 July, Putin and Macron held their first phone call since September 2022. The Élysée Palace stated that the French president called for a swift ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia during the conversation.
  • Media also reported that after the call with Putin, Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronPutinFrance
Advertisement:
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
Kremlin responds to Trump's threatening statement to "bomb Moscow"
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with drones and bombs in morning strike, killing eight civilians – photos
All News
Macron
Trump and Macron discussed Ukraine during 3 July call – The Guardian
Macron calls Zelenskyy after talking to Putin – Suspilne
Macron urges Putin to cease fire in Ukraine in first call since 2022
RECENT NEWS
08:54
Czech president to present his post-war recovery plan at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome
08:27
Russian attack on Kyiv: 68-year-old woman and 22-year-old metro police corporal killed – photo
08:10
Russia loses 920 soldiers and 38 artillery systems over past day
08:00
Kyiv medical facility destroyed in Russian nighttime attack
07:49
Russian guided bomb strikes Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people
07:17
Russians attack Kherson: six people injured since evening
06:50
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv Oblast lasts 10 hours: houses damaged in four districts, person injured
06:12
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
03:22
Trump dodges question on pause in military aid to Ukraine
02:08
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv: hits and debris reported across multiple districts, casualties confirmed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: