Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: power outages reported

A Russian strike on energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast has caused electricity supply issues in two districts and the city of Sumy. Power engineers are working to restore distribution.

Source: a statement by the regional power distribution company Sumyoblenergo on Telegram; Suspilne Sumy, a Sumy-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote from Sumyoblenergo: "Dear electricity consumers! If you are currently experiencing issues with electricity distribution in the city of Sumy and the Sumy and Okhtyrka districts, this is due to an attack by Russian forces on the energy infrastructure of Sumy Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: Explosions were heard in the city of Sumy prior to the announcement. Power engineers stated they would not disclose specific details or consequences of the attack for security reasons, in order not to aid enemy targeting.

"We are working in reinforced mode to restore electricity distribution to every house," the statement added.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!