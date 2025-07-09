All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: power outages reported

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 9 July 2025, 19:55
Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: power outages reported
Power lines. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian strike on energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast has caused electricity supply issues in two districts and the city of Sumy. Power engineers are working to restore distribution.

Source: a statement by the regional power distribution company Sumyoblenergo on Telegram; Suspilne Sumy, a Sumy-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote from Sumyoblenergo: "Dear electricity consumers! If you are currently experiencing issues with electricity distribution in the city of Sumy and the Sumy and Okhtyrka districts, this is due to an attack by Russian forces on the energy infrastructure of Sumy Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: Explosions were heard in the city of Sumy prior to the announcement. Power engineers stated they would not disclose specific details or consequences of the attack for security reasons, in order not to aid enemy targeting.

"We are working in reinforced mode to restore electricity distribution to every house," the statement added.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy OblastenergyRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
Kremlin responds to Trump's threatening statement to "bomb Moscow"
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with drones and bombs in morning strike, killing eight civilians – photos
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians attack infrastructure in Sumy Oblast, injuring two people
Russian drone kills two civilians in Sumy Oblast
Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on 6 July: death toll rises to two
RECENT NEWS
08:54
Czech president to present his post-war recovery plan at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome
08:27
Russian attack on Kyiv: 68-year-old woman and 22-year-old metro police corporal killed – photo
08:10
Russia loses 920 soldiers and 38 artillery systems over past day
08:00
Kyiv medical facility destroyed in Russian nighttime attack
07:49
Russian guided bomb strikes Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people
07:17
Russians attack Kherson: six people injured since evening
06:50
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv Oblast lasts 10 hours: houses damaged in four districts, person injured
06:12
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
03:22
Trump dodges question on pause in military aid to Ukraine
02:08
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv: hits and debris reported across multiple districts, casualties confirmed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: