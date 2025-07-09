Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, causing injuries and house fires – photos

Two people were injured as a result of another attack by Russian forces on Kharkiv Oblast on 9 July.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: The investigation states that at approximately 14:20 on Wednesday 9 July, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the village of Pechenihy, Chuhuiv district. The attack caused fires in private houses. A 64-year-old man was injured and received medical treatment. Preliminary data indicate the Russians used two S-300 missiles.

House on fire Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Around 17:25, the Russian forces struck the village of Lisna Stinka, Kupiansk district. A man was injured and taken to hospital. The exact type of weapon used by Russian troops in the attack is being established.

