Trump on supplying Ukraine with new Patriot system: We have to take a look at it

US President Donald Trump has confirmed while speaking to journalists during the meeting with African leaders at the White House that he and his team are discussing the possibility of sending Ukraine an additional Patriot air defence system.

Source: Ukrinform, a Ukrainian national news agency

Quote from Trump: "They [Ukrainians] would like it. They've asked for it… I know they made the request. We're going to have to take a look at it."

Details: Trump mentioned that these air defence systems are actually "highly sophisticated" and "very expensive". "It's a shame that we have to spend so much money on a war that would have never happened if I were president," he added.

Background:

On 8 July, the Pentagon announced that it is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine on the US president's orders.

Axios reported that Trump had ordered the shipment of 10 Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine and is pressuring Germany to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Ukraine.

CNN reported that members of US President Donald Trump's national security team are going to discuss details of arms supplies, including Patriot air defence missiles, to Ukraine on Tuesday 8 July after Trump announced that weapons will be sent to Kyiv.

