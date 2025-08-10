European leaders call on Trump to protect Ukraine's interests during talks with Putin

The leaders of major European states have called on US President Donald Trump to hold talks with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin on ending the war in Ukraine only on condition of a ceasefire and guarantees to protect "Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests".

Details: The statement was issued by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

In their statement, the European leaders welcomed Trump’s efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine but stressed that any diplomatic settlement must be based solely on terms that ensure the protection of Ukraine’s and Europe’s key security interests. This includes the provision of reliable and effective guarantees enabling Kyiv to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They emphasised that substantive negotiations "can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities".

The European leaders confirmed their readiness to support the peace process through diplomatic means, continue substantial military and financial assistance to Ukraine, and maintain sanctions pressure on Russia.

They underlined that the path to peace cannot be determined without Ukraine’s participation and that internationally recognised borders must not be altered by force.

Quote: "We reiterate that Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the Budapest Memorandum, and successive Russian commitments. We underline our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

We continue to stand firmly by the side of Ukraine. We are united as Europeans and determined to jointly promote our interests. And we will continue to cooperate closely with President Trump and with the United States of America, and with President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, for a peace in Ukraine that protects our vital security interests."

The day before the statement was issued, the US president revealed plans to meet Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on 15 August.

Trump stated that in a future peace deal between Russia and Ukraine would involve "some swapping of territories".

In response, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy firmly declared that Ukrainians will not gift their land to the Russians.

