All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Vance believes neither Ukrainians nor Russians will be happy with war settlement

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 August 2025, 19:28
Vance believes neither Ukrainians nor Russians will be happy with war settlement
JD Vance. Photo: Getty Images

US Vice President JD Vance has suggested that neither Ukraine nor Russia will be happy with the outcome of a US-brokered settlement of the war, but says talks are "worth the effort" even if they do not "work out".

Source: Vance in an interview with Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vance admitted that in his view, ending the war in Ukraine is far from simple.

Advertisement:

"If you take where the current line of contact between Russia and Ukraine is, we're going to try to find some negotiated settlement that the Ukrainians and the Russians can live with, where they can live in relative peace, where the killing stops. It's not going to make anybody super happy," he said.

"Both the Russians and the Ukrainians, probably, at the end of the day, are going to be unhappy with it. But I don’t think you can actually sit down and have this negotiation absent the leadership of Donald J. Trump," Vance added.

He also relayed what Trump had said to him that morning: "Maybe this works out, maybe it doesn't, but it’s worth the effort, it’s worth trying, and we are going to keep on using the diplomatic influence of the president of the United States to accomplish an end to this."

Background: 

  • Vance has said he does not believe it would be that productive for Zelenskyy and Putin to meet before Putin meets Trump.
  • The Trump-Putin meeting is scheduled to take place in Alaska on 15 August amid media reports that Washington and Moscow are apparently seeking an agreement to end the war in Ukraine that could cement Russia’s occupation of part of its territory.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USATrumpPutinnegotiations
Advertisement:
Vance believes neither Ukrainians nor Russians will be happy with war settlement
updatedRussians strike coach station in Zaporizhzhia, injuring 19 – photos
One dead as naval mine explodes near beach in Odesa Oblast – video
Slovak PM calls Ukraine "grass" in dispute between "elephants", Kyiv reacts
Ukrainian forces liberate Bezsalivka in Sumy Oblast
Russians attack railway station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; number of trains cancelled – video
All News
USA
EU diplomacy chief convenes foreign ministers: US-Russia deal must include Ukraine and EU
Zelenskyy may visit Alaska during Putin-Trump talks – CNN
White House is considering inviting Zelenskyy to talks in Alaska – NBC News
RECENT NEWS
20:09
Ukrainian intelligence drones behind attack on oil refinery in Russia's Komi, 2,000 km from Ukraine – sources
19:45
Death toll from 12 July Russian attack on Chernivtsi rises to five: woman dies in hospital
19:28
Vance believes neither Ukrainians nor Russians will be happy with war settlement
19:06
Azerbaijan may consider lifting arms embargo on Ukraine – Azerbaijani news agency
19:01
updatedRussians strike coach station in Zaporizhzhia, injuring 19 – photos
18:44
A shield against FPV drones: is Ukraine's electronic warfare capability matching drone advancements?
18:42
EU diplomacy chief: Russia hopes talks will help it avoid US sanctions
18:21
Vance: Trump should bring Zelenskyy and Putin to negotiating table
17:55
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: man killed, three women injured
17:34
Germany's Merz: Zelenskyy must be involved in Trump-Putin meeting
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: