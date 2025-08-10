Vance believes neither Ukrainians nor Russians will be happy with war settlement

US Vice President JD Vance has suggested that neither Ukraine nor Russia will be happy with the outcome of a US-brokered settlement of the war, but says talks are "worth the effort" even if they do not "work out".

Source: Vance in an interview with Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vance admitted that in his view, ending the war in Ukraine is far from simple.

"If you take where the current line of contact between Russia and Ukraine is, we're going to try to find some negotiated settlement that the Ukrainians and the Russians can live with, where they can live in relative peace, where the killing stops. It's not going to make anybody super happy," he said.

"Both the Russians and the Ukrainians, probably, at the end of the day, are going to be unhappy with it. But I don’t think you can actually sit down and have this negotiation absent the leadership of Donald J. Trump," Vance added.

He also relayed what Trump had said to him that morning: "Maybe this works out, maybe it doesn't, but it’s worth the effort, it’s worth trying, and we are going to keep on using the diplomatic influence of the president of the United States to accomplish an end to this."

Background:

Vance has said he does not believe it would be that productive for Zelenskyy and Putin to meet before Putin meets Trump.

The Trump-Putin meeting is scheduled to take place in Alaska on 15 August amid media reports that Washington and Moscow are apparently seeking an agreement to end the war in Ukraine that could cement Russia’s occupation of part of its territory.

