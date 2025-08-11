All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Rutte doesn't think Putin will ultimately get rewarded for invading Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaMonday, 11 August 2025, 09:02
Rutte doesn't think Putin will ultimately get rewarded for invading Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has rejected the idea that a future US-mediated agreement could ultimately reward Russian leader Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Rutte speaking on ABC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte was commenting on the position of former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who criticised Trump’s approach to relations with Putin.

Advertisement:

Quote from Bolton: "I think Trump has made some mistakes already, number one in holding this meeting on American soil, legitimising a pariah leader of the rogue state. Second, he's allowed Putin to get first-mover advantage by putting his peace plan on the table first."

Quote from Rutte: "No, I don't think the risk [of rewarding Russia for the invasion] is there. And all my respect for John, and please send him my best regards. But I would not agree on this point with him."

Details: Rutte said Trump is putting incredible pressure on Russia.

Quote from Rutte: "What happened last week; the extra 25% tariffs on India, because we know that India is one of the biggest buyers of oil and other material from Russia. And this has had a huge impact potentially on the Indian economy, and this is forcing them to be much more clear with Moscow on what they expect Putin to do when it comes to this war in Ukraine."

"But also the fact that he opened the floodgates again when it comes to lethal weapons being delivered into Ukraine paid by the Europeans but delivered by the Americans. So this is all clear evidence that President Trump is absolutely adamant to bring this war to an end but also to keep maximum pressure on Putin."

Background

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Close associate of Putin urged him to end war in Ukraine and start talks – NYT
Artist Davyd Chychkan killed in action
NATO secretary general: Trump-Putin meeting will be test for Putin, talks to continue afterwards
Vance believes neither Ukrainians nor Russians will be happy with war settlement
updatedThree killed as two explosions rock beach in Odesa Oblast – video
Slovak PM compares Ukraine to "grass" in dispute between "elephants", Kyiv responds
All News
USA
Ukrainian ambassador to US: US will negotiate with Russia from position of strength
Zelenskyy: We understand Russia's intent to deceive US, we won't let this happen
Vance believes neither Ukrainians nor Russians will be happy with war settlement
RECENT NEWS
11:02
Donbas and Crimea will be Europe once Ukraine returns – Czech minister on shape of the West
10:59
Several hundred Russian troops arrive in Belarus – Ukraine's Border Guard Service
10:40
Far-right AfD calls for ending aid payments to Ukrainians in Germany
10:32
Russians continue advancing in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
09:47
European Commission urges US not to make unilateral concessions to Russia
09:44
Battlefield sees 137 clashes, 42 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
09:02
Rutte doesn't think Putin will ultimately get rewarded for invading Ukraine
08:50
Close associate of Putin urged him to end war in Ukraine and start talks – NYT
08:40
NATO secretary general signals possible de facto recognition of Russian control over parts of Ukraine in future deal
08:10
Ukrainian air defence downs 59 Russian drones, 12 UAVs hit targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: