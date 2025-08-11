Rutte doesn't think Putin will ultimately get rewarded for invading Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has rejected the idea that a future US-mediated agreement could ultimately reward Russian leader Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Rutte speaking on ABC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte was commenting on the position of former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who criticised Trump’s approach to relations with Putin.

Advertisement:

Quote from Bolton: "I think Trump has made some mistakes already, number one in holding this meeting on American soil, legitimising a pariah leader of the rogue state. Second, he's allowed Putin to get first-mover advantage by putting his peace plan on the table first."

Quote from Rutte: "No, I don't think the risk [of rewarding Russia for the invasion] is there. And all my respect for John, and please send him my best regards. But I would not agree on this point with him."

Details: Rutte said Trump is putting incredible pressure on Russia.

Quote from Rutte: "What happened last week; the extra 25% tariffs on India, because we know that India is one of the biggest buyers of oil and other material from Russia. And this has had a huge impact potentially on the Indian economy, and this is forcing them to be much more clear with Moscow on what they expect Putin to do when it comes to this war in Ukraine."

"But also the fact that he opened the floodgates again when it comes to lethal weapons being delivered into Ukraine paid by the Europeans but delivered by the Americans. So this is all clear evidence that President Trump is absolutely adamant to bring this war to an end but also to keep maximum pressure on Putin."

Background:

The Trump-Putin meeting is scheduled to take place in Alaska on 15 August amid media reports that Washington and Moscow are apparently seeking an agreement to end the war in Ukraine that could lock in Russia's occupation of part of its territory.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine".

On the night of 9-10 August, a joint statement addressed to Trump and Putin was released by the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Poland and the UK, the president of the European Commission and the president of Finland.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!