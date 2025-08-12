Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief allocates additional forces to destroy Russian sabotage groups on Pokrovsk front

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has allocated additional forces and resources to destroy Russian sabotage groups that are penetrating the line of defence on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: comment by Andrii Kovaliov, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, provided to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Kovaliov: "The enemy is using its numerical superiority and, suffering heavy personnel losses, is trying to infiltrate our front line in small groups. The commander-in-chief has allocated additional forces and resources to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups that are penetrating the line of defence."

Details: The General Staff reported that the Russians conducted 35 attempts to push back Ukrainian units on the Pokrovsk front. Most activity is observed in the vicinity of the settlements of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Maiak, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakove, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Promin, Udachne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Horikove and Dachne.

Meanwhile, it is noted that early reports indicate that Ukrainian soldiers killed 64 and wounded 38 Russian soldiers on this front over the past day, destroyed a vehicle, 21 UAVs, a communications antenna and a motorcycle; they also damaged one cannon and two motorcycles belonging to the Russians.

The General Staff did not specify what additional forces were deployed on the Pokrovsk front.

Previously: The 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine reported that it had taken up a specific defensive line on the Pokrovsk front. UP writes that this happened in the area near Dobropillia and the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road. It was reported that the corps units planned and took measures to block Russian forces in a specific area.

On 11 August, DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported that Russian troops have intensified their advance towards Dobropillia in recent days, particularly with regard to their attempts to gain a foothold near the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road. They also marked this advance correspondingly on the map.

The Dnipro Operational Strategic Group of Forces reported that a small group of Russian troops, about 10 people, managed to break through the first line of defence of Ukrainian forces on the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia fronts, but this does not mean that they took control of the territory shown on the maps.

