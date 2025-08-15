All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Pro-Ukraine rally held in Alaska ahead of Trump-Putin summit – video

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 15 August 2025, 06:34
Pro-Ukraine rally held in Alaska ahead of Trump-Putin summit – video
Slogan. Photo: Ostap Yarysh on Facebook

A rally in support of Ukraine is taking place on the eve of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Anchorage in Alaska.

Source: former Voice of America correspondent Ostap Yarysh on X (Twitter) and Facebook

Details: Yarysh posted a video of the rally.

Advertisement:

Earlier, he posted a photo announcing rallies in support of Ukraine in Alaska and other states.

Background: Yuri Ushakov, Russian leader Vladimir Putin's foreign policy advisor, reported that the meeting between Trump and Putin is scheduled for 11:30 on 15 August (22:30 Kyiv time). Five other Russian representatives will fly to the US with Putin.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARussianegotiations
Advertisement:
Bloomberg learns how US Secret Service is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting
Trump: European leaders may be invited to potential meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to "make deal"
​​Ukraine brings back 84 people from Russian captivity
Kremlin reveals time of Trump-Putin meeting and who will join Putin in Alaska
Ukrainian forces hit Lukoil refinery in Russia's Volgograd, causing large fires
All News
USA
Kremlin says no documents will be signed at Alaska summit
Italian PM satisfied with Western unity ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Trump will demand unconditional ceasefire from Putin – French foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
09:00
Combat clashes totalled 149 over past day, including 53 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:55
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones overnight: 63 drones downed, strikes recorded
08:08
Russians strike petrol station in Sumy Oblast: fire breaks out, driver injured
07:44
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian vessel carrying Shahed UAV components and ammunition – General Staff
07:24
UpdatedDrones attack refinery in Russia's Syzran – videos
07:06
Russia loses 940 soldiers and one aircraft over past day
06:34
Pro-Ukraine rally held in Alaska ahead of Trump-Putin summit – video
05:40
Russia receives warning for wartime sexual violence from UN secretary-general
03:42
Bloomberg learns how US Secret Service is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting
01:50
Path to peace cannot be defined without Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: