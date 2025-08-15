Pro-Ukraine rally held in Alaska ahead of Trump-Putin summit – video

A rally in support of Ukraine is taking place on the eve of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Anchorage in Alaska.

Source: former Voice of America correspondent Ostap Yarysh on X (Twitter) and Facebook

Details: Yarysh posted a video of the rally.

🇺🇸🇺🇦 Happening right now: a big pro-Ukrainian rally in Anchorage ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting. “Ukraine and Alaska — Russian never again.” pic.twitter.com/Zx2VKVYW9G — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) August 15, 2025

Earlier, he posted a photo announcing rallies in support of Ukraine in Alaska and other states.

Background: Yuri Ushakov, Russian leader Vladimir Putin's foreign policy advisor, reported that the meeting between Trump and Putin is scheduled for 11:30 on 15 August (22:30 Kyiv time). Five other Russian representatives will fly to the US with Putin.

