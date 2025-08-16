All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Commission confirm Trump's talk with Europeans after summit with Putin

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana VysotskaSaturday, 16 August 2025, 10:41
European Commission confirm Trump's talk with Europeans after summit with Putin
Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission has confirmed that the US president has called European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU leaders to discuss the outcome of the talks with the Russian leader, and the Europeans are now consulting with each other.

Source: European Pravda; spokesperson for the European Commission 

Details: The spokesperson said that Ursula von der Leyen, along with European state leaders, had a conversation with Trump, in which he told them how the meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin went.

Advertisement:

"In addition to the European Commission president, the other participants were involved in the conversation: US President Trump, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, French President Macron, German Chancellor Merz, Finnish President Stubb, Polish President Nawrocki, UK Prime Minister Starmer, [NATO] Secretary General Rutte, US Secretary of State Rubio, and Special Representative Witkoff. The president [Ursula von der Leyen] is now on the phone with European leaders. That's all I can tell you now," the spokesperson said.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUTrumpPutinnegotiations
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy announces Washington meeting after call with Trump
Melania Trump writes letter to Putin regarding Ukrainian children – Reuters
Russians attack Ukraine with missile and 85 UAVs, 12 locations hit
Trump says he agreed with Putin on a territory swap: Zelenskyy must accept it
Trump and Putin meet on red carpet and shake hands; talks begin – photos, video
​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks
All News
EU
EU foreign ministers to discuss 19th Russia sanctions package on 29-30 August
EU responds positively to Trump's statement on security guarantees for Ukraine
EU dismisses reports of discussions on easing sanctions against Russia as speculation
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council and Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejoice that Russia's diplomatic isolation ends
11:20
Three children brought back from occupied territories after living under constant pressure and threats
11:08
US Senator Graham: War ends by Christmas if trilateral meeting takes place
10:41
European Commission confirm Trump's talk with Europeans after summit with Putin
10:25
Zelenskyy announces Washington meeting after call with Trump
10:20
Trump and Putin allegedly reach preliminary agreement on temporary air ceasefire – The Economist correspondent
09:53
Zelenskyy and Trump conclude lengthy conversation
09:30
Russia claims Trump and Putin did not discuss trilateral summit involving Zelenskyy
09:07
Melania Trump writes letter to Putin regarding Ukrainian children – Reuters
08:40
Trump reiterates that five wars ended with his involvement, hinting at peace prize
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: