European Commission confirm Trump's talk with Europeans after summit with Putin

The European Commission has confirmed that the US president has called European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU leaders to discuss the outcome of the talks with the Russian leader, and the Europeans are now consulting with each other.

Source: European Pravda; spokesperson for the European Commission

Details: The spokesperson said that Ursula von der Leyen, along with European state leaders, had a conversation with Trump, in which he told them how the meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin went.

"In addition to the European Commission president, the other participants were involved in the conversation: US President Trump, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, French President Macron, German Chancellor Merz, Finnish President Stubb, Polish President Nawrocki, UK Prime Minister Starmer, [NATO] Secretary General Rutte, US Secretary of State Rubio, and Special Representative Witkoff. The president [Ursula von der Leyen] is now on the phone with European leaders. That's all I can tell you now," the spokesperson said.

Background:

