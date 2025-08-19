All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Bloomberg: Security guarantees for Ukraine may rely on Coalition of the Willing

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 19 August 2025, 13:15
Bloomberg: Security guarantees for Ukraine may rely on Coalition of the Willing
Photo: Getty Images

US and European officials are to begin working immediately on providing reliable security guarantees for Ukraine to pave the way for a landmark meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda; Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter

Details: The sources, who spoke about the private discussions on condition of anonymity, said the guarantees will focus on strengthening Ukraine’s armed forces and capabilities, without any restrictions such as limiting the size of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Advertisement:

The aim is to prevent Russia from demanding restrictions on the size of Ukraine’s armed forces as part of a future agreement to end the war.

Bloomberg said the White House summit between US President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy and several European leaders on 18 August had yielded more explicit commitments from the US administration to help guarantee Ukraine's security.

Bloomberg believes these talks "allayed concerns in Kyiv and Europe for now that the US leader had tacked towards Moscow after talks with Putin in Alaska".

"During the meeting we discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which Guarantees would be provided by the various European Countries, [in] coordination with the United States of America," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

EU leaders are to be briefed remotely on Tuesday on the outcome of the talks in Washington.

Bloombergʼs sources reported that the security guarantee package will also be based on the work of the Coalition of the Willing and is expected to include multinational forces in the future. They said the format of such forces has yet to be determined.

Leaders showed broad support for "Article 5-like" guarantees, first proposed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a meeting on 18 August, but warned that officials must first work out the exact details and determine the role of the United States.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationswarEuropeTrump
Advertisement:
Trump guarantees no US troops will be in Ukraine
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
China says it supports all Ukraine peace efforts
Zelenskyy presents Trump with golf club, and Trump gifts keys to White House in return
Russians attack Poltava Oblast, hits recorded, people left without power supply
Trump says he has begun preparing Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
All News
negotiations
Zelenskyy: We are already working on content of security guarantees
Reuters: US is considering Hungary as venue for Zelenskyy-Putin summit
Merz: Zelenskyy may meet Putin within two weeks
RECENT NEWS
17:14
EXPLAINERWhich countries could become the next candidates for EU membership
16:36
Trump believes NATO troops in Ukraine won't be a problem for Putin
16:32
Wage arrears mount in Russia as hidden unemployment hits record highs
16:21
Trump on land swap: Ukraine will regain "a lot of land"
16:20
Ukraine receives €10m worth of equipment from four IT coalition nations
15:55
Trump guarantees no US troops will be in Ukraine
15:45
Switzerland ready to host Ukraine-Russia summit, promises immunity to Putin despite ICC warrant
15:07
Ukrainian Security Service's drones set fire to Russian storage point in Luhansk Oblast – photos
14:36
Ukraine returns bodies of one thousand fallen defenders, five were on Istanbul POW exchange list
14:27
Macron compares Russia to an ogre that must keep eating to survive
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: