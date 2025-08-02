Russian drones hit centre of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging buildings
Russian forces attacked the central part of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 1-2 August. At least two explosions have been recorded and the grounds of a property have been hit.
Source: Vitalii Karabanov, Head of Balakliia City Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Karabanov said that Russian forces had attacked Balakliia with loitering munitions. Two explosions occurred in the central part of the city.
A house and a non-residential building were hit in the attack. Information about possible casualties is being confirmed.
Background: On the evening of 1 August, Russian forces attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a Molniya loitering munition, injuring 11 people, including two children aged nine and ten and a five-month-old baby.
