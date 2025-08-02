All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drones hit centre of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging buildings

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 2 August 2025, 01:22
Russian drones hit centre of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging buildings
Explosion. Stock photo: social media

Russian forces attacked the central part of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 1-2 August. At least two explosions have been recorded and the grounds of a property have been hit.

Source: Vitalii Karabanov, Head of Balakliia City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Karabanov said that Russian forces had attacked Balakliia with loitering munitions. Two explosions occurred in the central part of the city.

Advertisement:

A house and a non-residential building were hit in the attack. Information about possible casualties is being confirmed.

Background: On the evening of 1 August, Russian forces attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a Molniya loitering munition, injuring 11 people, including two children aged nine and ten and a five-month-old baby.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv OblastdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Large-scale drone attack on Russia: fires at oil refinery and radio plant, explosions near military air base – photo, videos
Trump says US is fully prepared for nuclear war with Russia
Biden says United States faces "dark days" because of Trump
Lithuania releases photos of drone that entered its airspace from Belarus
Spiegel confirms searches at German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office
UpdatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 31, including 5 children – photos
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: one killed, two injured
Russians strike Kharkiv suburb: 1 killed, 8 injured, including firefighters – photos
Man dies in hospital after being injured in 29 July Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
09:48
Russians kill two people in Kherson on morning of 2 August
09:03
Russia attacks Ukraine with over 50 drones overnight, eight of them jet-powered
08:46
US Republican Senator Graham warns his "friends in Russia" against provoking Trump
08:28
Russians attack centre of Sloviansk, injuring person and damaging city landmark
07:53
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: people injured, buildings destroyed and infrastructure damaged – photos
07:32
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
05:36
Large-scale drone attack on Russia: fires at oil refinery and radio plant, explosions near military air base – photo, videos
03:16
Several explosions heard in temporarily occupied Crimea: Crimean Bridge closed to traffic
02:34
Trump says US is fully prepared for nuclear war with Russia
01:22
Russian drones hit centre of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging buildings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: