Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 2 August 2025, 07:32
Russia has lost 1,010 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,055,210.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,055,210 (+1,010) military personnel;
- 11,068 (+0) tanks;
- 23,069 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,982 (+38) artillery systems;
- 1,452 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,203 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 49,196 (+139) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,551 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 57,024 (+130) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,935 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
