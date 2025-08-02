Russia attacks Ukraine with over 50 drones overnight, eight of them jet-powered

Russian forces launched 53 drones against Ukraine on the night of 1-2 August. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that 45 of them had been shot down or suppressed by electronic warfare.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: It is specified that eight of the drones were jet-powered.

Advertisement:

It was confirmed that eight UAVs had hit five locations and drone debris had fallen in two additional locations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!