Russia attacks Ukraine with over 50 drones overnight, eight of them jet-powered

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 August 2025, 09:03
Russia attacks Ukraine with over 50 drones overnight, eight of them jet-powered
Attack drones in the sky. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces launched 53 drones against Ukraine on the night of 1-2 August. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that 45 of them had been shot down or suppressed by electronic warfare.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: It is specified that eight of the drones were jet-powered.

It was confirmed that eight UAVs had hit five locations and drone debris had fallen in two additional locations.

