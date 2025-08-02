Russia attacks Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, with drones, injuring five people
Saturday, 2 August 2025, 14:35
The Russians launched a large-scale drone attack on Dzuzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, on 2 August, injuring at least five people.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: A total of two residential buildings, a market, a shop, and an administrative building were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Several cars were also destroyed.
Relevant emergency and municipal services are working at the scene to deal with the aftermath of the attack.
Background: On 1 August, the Russians killed two and injured ten residents of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.
