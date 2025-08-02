All Sections
Russia attacks Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, with drones, injuring five people

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 2 August 2025, 14:35
Russia attacks Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, with drones, injuring five people
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

The Russians launched a large-scale drone attack on Dzuzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, on 2 August, injuring at least five people.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of two residential buildings, a market, a shop, and an administrative building were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Several cars were also destroyed.

The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Relevant emergency and municipal services are working at the scene to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Background: On 1 August, the Russians killed two and injured ten residents of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.

