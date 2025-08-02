All Sections
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district, injuring three people – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 August 2025, 13:30
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russians launched an attack on one of the settlements in the Zaporizhzhia district on 2 August, injuring three people.

Source:  Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authorities have not disclosed the name of the attacked settlement.

So far, it is known that three people were injured: a 66-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were hospitalised following the attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. The man is in a serious condition, while the woman’s condition is assessed as moderate.

Another injured person, a 44-year-old man, sought medical treatment, but his condition remains unknown.

Around 100 houses were damaged: windows shattered, roofs and doors destroyed, and fires broke out. A school and a local outpatient clinic were also damaged.

