Ukraine Facility: Government amends reform plan required for EU funding

Ukraine’s government approved changes to the Ukraine Plan – the reform roadmap required to receive funding under the EU’s Ukraine Facility – on 1 August.

Source: Ukraine’s Minister of Economy Oleksii Sobolev, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sobolev said that the changes were needed to "update commitments", noting that two years have passed since the initial preparation of the Ukraine Plan.

The minister asserts that some deadlines will be extended, others shortened and references to specific EU legal acts will be added. Wording around certain reform steps will also be clarified.

Quote from Sobolev: "The possibility of amending the plan was discussed with the European Commission from the beginning. It is foreseen by the regulation establishing the Ukraine Facility. Our teams have been working together to agree on changes for the past few months."

He stressed that the scope and content of Ukraine’s commitments to its European partners remain unchanged.

Quote: "We will continue to implement the plan in its updated version. The changes will affect steps beginning in Q3 2025, so we are already moving forward according to the new schedule. In fact, some reforms will be completed faster than originally agreed."

The revised Ukraine Plan must be approved by the EU Council by the end of September.

Background:

Since early 2024, the Ukraine Facility has served as the EU’s primary financial assistance mechanism for Ukraine, with a total value of €50 billion. From Q2 2024 onwards, EU disbursements are conditional on Ukraine’s implementation of specific reforms.

For each quarter, Ukraine is expected to meet defined targets – policy changes or decisions – that are detailed in the Ukraine Plan, which includes timelines and deliverables.

On 25 July, a European Commission spokesperson confirmed to European Pravda that the next Ukraine Facility tranche would be reduced due to Kyiv’s failure to implement certain promised reforms.

Last week, Brussels warned through diplomatic channels that several funding programmes could be frozen if the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) fails to fully restore the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions.

