Five Akhmat soldiers killed in Ukrainian intelligence operation in Melitopol – video

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and the resistance movement carried out a successful operation on the outskirts of the occupied city of Melitopol on 2 August, killing five troops from the Akhmat unit, a Chechen military group fighting for Russia.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Defence Intelligence reports that a minibus carrying Akhmat soldiers was blown up, killing all five on board.

The explosion also wounded two Russian soldiers who were in a nearby car and destroyed an electronic warfare system.

