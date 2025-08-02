All Sections
Five Akhmat soldiers killed in Ukrainian intelligence operation in Melitopol – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 August 2025, 15:17
Five Akhmat soldiers killed in Ukrainian intelligence operation in Melitopol – video
The special operation. Screenshot: a video by Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and the resistance movement carried out a successful operation on the outskirts of the occupied city of Melitopol on 2 August, killing five troops from the Akhmat unit, a Chechen military group fighting for Russia.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Defence Intelligence reports that a minibus carrying Akhmat soldiers was blown up, killing all five on board.

The explosion also wounded two Russian soldiers who were in a nearby car and destroyed an electronic warfare system. 

MelitopolDefence Intelligence of Ukraineoccupation
