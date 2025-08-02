All Sections
UK foreign secretary: Putin is not ready to seriously negotiate

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 August 2025, 16:41
UK foreign secretary: Putin is not ready to seriously negotiate
David Lammy. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy does not believe that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is currently ready for serious negotiations on peace in Ukraine.

Source: Lammy in an interview with The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda 

Quote from Lammy: "My sober assessment is that Putin is not ready to seriously negotiate. He still has maximalist and imperialist ambitions. The battle Ukraine has fought, with UK, European and American support, is immense.

I suspect that in a year’s time, talks will be going on. The question is how serious Russia is about those talks."

Details: He also said he admires the people of Ukraine and their tenacity and steadfastness.

"Even if the world left them [Ukraine – ed.] behind, they’d still be waging a guerrilla war, such is their belief in their country. It’s deeply inspiring", the foreign secretary said.

Background: 

