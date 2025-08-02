Ukraine's сommander-in-сhief: Russians use total infiltration tactics and increase sabotage

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has reported that the most difficult situation on the battlefield is on the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia and Novopavlivka fronts, where Russian troops are using total infiltration tactics combined with intensified sabotage operations in the rear.

Quote: "The most difficult situation now is on the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia and Novopavlivka fronts. The enemy is increasing efforts to capture our key urban areas, looking for vulnerable spots in our defence, and conducting active combat operations in several directions simultaneously.

At the same time, the Russians are using total infiltration tactics combined with intensified sabotage operations in our rear. This way, they are attempting to enter, in particular, the city of Pokrovsk. However, Russian sabotage and small infantry groups are being wiped out.

To effectively counter sabotage and reconnaissance groups, we have created and deployed counter-sabotage reserves, whose task is to locate and eliminate the enemy’s sabotage units."

Details: Syrskyi added that on Saturday he visited all command posts of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine defending the Pokrovsk front and met with the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as corps and brigade commanders.

