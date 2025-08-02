All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's сommander-in-сhief: Russians use total infiltration tactics and increase sabotage

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 August 2025, 21:56
Ukraine's сommander-in-сhief: Russians use total infiltration tactics and increase sabotage
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has reported that the most difficult situation on the battlefield is on the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia and Novopavlivka fronts, where Russian troops are using total infiltration tactics combined with intensified sabotage operations in the rear.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "The most difficult situation now is on the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia and Novopavlivka fronts. The enemy is increasing efforts to capture our key urban areas, looking for vulnerable spots in our defence, and conducting active combat operations in several directions simultaneously.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the Russians are using total infiltration tactics combined with intensified sabotage operations in our rear. This way, they are attempting to enter, in particular, the city of Pokrovsk. However, Russian sabotage and small infantry groups are being wiped out.

To effectively counter sabotage and reconnaissance groups, we have created and deployed counter-sabotage reserves, whose task is to locate and eliminate the enemy’s sabotage units."

Details: Syrskyi added that on Saturday he visited all command posts of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine defending the Pokrovsk front and met with the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as corps and brigade commanders.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Oleksandr Syrskyiwar
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
Ukraine's сommander-in-сhief: Russians use total infiltration tactics and increase sabotage
Ukrainian MP and former head of Luhansk Oblast administration among those exposed by anti-corruption agencies
Ukraine's Security Service attacks Russian airbase and military plant
All News
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Soon to turn 60, Ukraine's commander-in-chief Syrskyi says he has no plans to retire
"Russian logistics must suffer significantly": Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief discuss long-range strikes
Ukrainian corps commander reveals details of preparations for Kursk operation
RECENT NEWS
11:50
Russians advance near four settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
10:48
UK foreign secretary feels guilty about row between Zelenskyy and Trump
10:37
Billionaire and ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt is making drones for Ukraine. What drives him?
10:30
Türkiye launches Kızılelma drone production with Ukrainian AI-322F engine
10:11
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
09:27
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
08:54
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
08:27
Seven dead and over 20 injured in Russian assaults on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
07:42
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
07:28
Russia claims to have downed nearly 100 Ukrainian drones overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: