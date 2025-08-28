Poland takes steps to secure its airspace during latest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine

Poland has said it launched "all the necessary procedures" to protect its airspace as Russian airstrikes were targeting Ukraine on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: European Pravda; Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland on X (Twitter)

Details: The operational command stated that "all the necessary procedures" had been launched to ensure the safety of Polish airspace.

"Polish and allied aircraft have begun operations, and ground-based air defence and radar detection systems have been put on high alert," the operational command said.

The actions are described as precautionary and aimed at safeguarding airspace and civilians, "especially in areas adjacent to the danger zone".

