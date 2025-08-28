Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian cruise missile carrier in Azov Sea – video
Units from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine struck a Buyan-M class missile vessel in the Sea of Azov on 28 August 2025.
Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on Facebook
Quote: "A small missile vessel belonging to the aggressor state of Russia, Project 21631 Buyan-M – a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles – was struck in the Sea of Azov near temporarily occupied Crimea as a result of a joint operation by the Department of Active Operations and the Prymary Special Unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on 28 August 2025."
Details: DIU noted that the Prymary Special Unit had damaged the vessel’s radar system using an aerial drone, while special forces from the Department of Active Operations attacked a side of its hull.
As a result, the Russian corvette, which was in the potential launch zone for Kalibr missiles in Temryuk Bay, "sustained damage and was forced to leave the area of combat duty".
Background: DIU recently reported that an uncrewed surface vessel had reached Novorossiysk Bay during a Black Sea operation where it exploded, killing five elite Russian divers.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!