Von der Leyen makes emergency statement on Russian attack on Kyiv: new sanctions ahead

The European Union will shortly approve its 19th package of sanctions against Russia and discuss how best to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s defence and recovery.

Source: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in an emergency statement on 28 August in Brussels following Russia’s overnight large-scale attack on Kyiv, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Details: Von der Leyen’s statement comes after Russia’s deadly overnight aerial attack on Kyiv.

"I am outraged by the attack on Kyiv, also hitting our EU offices. This was the deadliest drone and missile attack on the capital since July," she said.

Von der Leyen added that this is precisely why "we are keeping maximum pressure on Russia".

Quote: "That means tightening our sanction regime. We will come forward soon with our 19th package of hard-biting sanctions. In parallel, we are advancing the work on the Russian frozen assets to contribute to Ukraine's defence and reconstruction."

Background:

The attack damaged the European Investment Bank (EIB) office and the building housing the European Union’s mission to Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also condemned the Russian strike, which damaged the British Council building in Kyiv.

Following the overnight attack on Kyiv, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas demanded that Russia stop the killings and negotiate.

