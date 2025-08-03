Russian drones target Kharkiv warehouse in nighttime attack
Sunday, 3 August 2025, 00:28
Russian forces struck a warehouse in the city of Kharkiv with attack drones on the night of 2-3 August.
Source: Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Terekhov reported that an explosion had occurred in Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, which was attacked by the Russians.
Syniehubov notes that the Russians had deployed a Geran-2 drone in the attack on the area.
Terekhov confirmed that the attack had hit a warehouse building near a residential area.
