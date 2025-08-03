All Sections
Casualties and damage reported after Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 August 2025, 01:46
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Halyna Minaieva

Explosions were heard in the cities of Chuhuiv and Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 2-3 August, with casualties and damage reported.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Chuhuiv Mayor  Halyna Minaieva; Vitalii Karabanov, Head of Balakliia City Military Administration 

Details: Syniehubov said explosions had been heard in Chuhuiv and Balakliia, and houses had caught fire as a result of the strikes.

Quote from Minaieva: "…one of the city’s residential areas was hit by the enemy. 

Windows were shattered, roofs were damaged. Three women were injured, they sustained acute stress reactions.

Emergency services are working at the scene."

Details: Karabanov reported that a Russian drone had hit a house in Balakliia, injuring one person.

