Atomic energy watchdog flags explosions near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team recorded explosions and smoke at one of the auxiliary facilities next to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: IAEA

Details: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reported that as per reports from representatives of the ZNPP administration to the IAEA, the facility had been under fire since 9:00, including by drones.

Advertisement:

The IAEA noted that the auxiliary facility was located 1,200 metres from the ZNPP site.

Quote from IAEA: "It was the latest in a series of incidents in recent weeks and months further highlighting possible dangers to nuclear safety during the military conflict at the ZNPP."

"Any attack in the vicinity of a nuclear power plant – regardless of the intended target – poses potential risks also for nuclear safety and must be avoided.

Once again, I call for maximum military restraint near nuclear facilities to prevent the continued risk of a nuclear accident," Grossi said.

Background:

First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Yurii Sheiko stated that Russia cannot ensure the restoration of safe operation of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and simply tries to blackmail Ukraine and the international community with statements of relevant intentions.

Forty-eight IAEA member states issued a joint statement. In particular, they stated that any restart of the reactors at the ZNPP is possible only after the facility is returned to legitimate control and supervision by a competent Ukrainian regulator.

Read also: Stopping Russian restart of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactors can be achieved but must be global priority – including for IAEA DG Grossi

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!