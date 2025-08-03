All Sections
Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 August 2025, 07:28
Russia claims to have downed nearly 100 Ukrainian drones overnight
A drone. Stock photo: Militarnyi

The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that its air defence downed 93 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: According to the Russian ministry, most of the drones were supposedly shot down over the Black Sea – 60 in total.

In addition, the ministry claims that 18 drones were downed over Voronezh Oblast, seven over Belgorod Oblast, three over Bryansk Oblast, two over Kursk Oblast and one each over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Krasnodar Krai and occupied Crimea.

Background: A drone attack caused a fire at an oil depot in the Russian city of Sochi.

