All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Soldier whose will was quoted by Zelenskyy killed in action

Anastasiia MosorkoSunday, 3 August 2025, 12:29
Soldier whose will was quoted by Zelenskyy killed in action
Maksym Nahornyi. Photo: Nataliia Suiva

Twenty-year-old National Guard soldier Maksym Nahornyi – the author of the letter will publicly quoted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in parliament in June 2023 – was reportedly killed during a combat mission near the city of Pokrovsk on 19 July.

Source: Maksym’s fiancée Nataliia Suiva and his sister Ivanka

Details: At the end of July, the soldier’s relatives learned that Maksym, who served in the 3rd Spartan Brigade of Operational Assignment, had gone missing. His body was taken to a morgue in the city of Kamianske on 1 August.

Advertisement:

His fiancée says that Maksym’s body was not shown to them, as it had lain in the heat for 10 days in the combat zone. They were only given a photo of his tattooed hand and images of his chain and bracelet for identification.

Nataliia and Ivanka submitted their DNA for identification, but were told that "this is not enough", as a male relative was required, otherwise the body would not be returned for at least six months.

"Maksym was an orphan. He has no living male relatives. We have no one to turn to. We do not know how to bring home the body of our loved one. We do not know how to bury a hero who gave his life for his country," said Nataliia.

After returning to the city of Lutsk, Nataliia and Ivanka contacted the police. However, they were told that this was a matter for the military enlistment office, but no one explained which one specifically.

Maksym Nahornyi was born in Lutsk and was raised in an orphanage from the age of four. He was later adopted but eventually returned to the orphanage. At 18, he voluntarily joined the Armed Forces and fought on the Kupiansk front, where he was wounded.

His name became known in 2023 after Ukrainska Pravda published his will in the form of a letter written in a dugout after a Russian attack. In it, the young soldier called not only for victory in the war but also for changing the country, particularly by dismantling the orphanage system he grew up in.

"I am a private in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an 18-year-old soldier, Maksym Nahornyi," he wrote. "I am an orphan, and if I die for Ukraine, I do not want to become just another ink entry in the bureaucratic statistics of losses. I have a dream – to live a life that is not in vain and, besides achieving victory at the front, to help many orphans."

Maksym wrote that he dreamed of a country without orphanages. He said this system harms children and deprives them of a real childhood. He asked that Ukraine not return to the old system after the war:

"I do not want such a system to be rebuilt. I dream of a new Ukraine: a country without orphans; a country where children live in families and only in families. Because children need a family, not a warm place without love, dignity and respect, without happiness."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly quoted an excerpt from this letter during his speech in parliament on 28 June 2023, Constitution Day.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I want to quote the words of a Ukrainian soldier. His name is Maksym Nahornyi. He was born in 2004. He is an orphan. He serves Ukraine in the 14th Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great.

Here are Maksym’s words:

‘I have witnessed terrible things that I want to forget, not remember, erase from my memory, just like yesterday in this damned war. But what about tomorrow?.. We must not rebuild the old system – let us create a new and much better Ukraine!’

These words from Ukrainian soldier Nahornyi deserve our support." 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints Air Force commander after year-long vacancy
Prosecutor general accessed no cases while law limiting anti-corruption agency independence was in effect, its chief says
Russians hit Kherson road bridge with airstrike for second time
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
All News
war
Ukraine's сommander-in-сhief: Russians use total infiltration tactics and increase sabotage
Russian FPV drone attacks civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast: six-year-old girl injured
Russians have not captured Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Defence Forces of Ukraine's South
RECENT NEWS
15:31
Zelenskyy appoints Air Force commander after year-long vacancy
14:36
Prosecutor general accessed no cases while law limiting anti-corruption agency independence was in effect, its chief says
14:27
Death toll from Russian strike on Kramatorsk on 31 July rises
14:23
Historic win for Ukraine: Bondarev claims first Formula 4 victory
14:00
Pentagon chief Hegseth faces reputation crisis after halting aid to Ukraine
13:25
Zelenskyy: Agreement reached with Russia on exchange of 1,200 people
12:44
Russian drone attack destroys Lithuanian humanitarian aid warehouse in Kyiv
12:29
Soldier whose will was quoted by Zelenskyy killed in action
12:28
Russians hit Kherson road bridge with airstrike for second time
11:50
Russians advance near four settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: