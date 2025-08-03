Historic win for Ukraine: Bondarev claims first Formula 4 victory

The third race of the fifth stage of Italian Formula 4 took place in Imola on 3 August. The race concluded with a victory for Prema Racing driver Oleksandr Bondarev.

Details: After a standout qualifying on Friday 1 August, Bondarev secured pole position for the third race – his first career pole – laying a strong foundation for this historic win for the 16-year-old Ukrainian.

The result of the third Formula 4 race in Imola

Top 10 of the third Formula 4 race in Imola

The podium, both overall and among rookies, was dominated by Prema Racing. Highest overall placements went to Bondarev, Kean Nakamura-Berta and Newman Chi, while among rookies, Bondarev and Chi were joined by Salim Hanna.

This win earned Bondarev 25 points, boosting his standing in both the drivers’ and rookies’ championships.

It should be noted that this weekend marked Bondarev’s best Formula 4 performance to date. He finished fourth in the first race, gaining 12 points. Imola could have been even more successful had the second race – where he started second – not been cancelled due to a crash involving 15 drivers at the outset.

The Imola stage was the last Formula 4 event this summer. The series now takes a long break, resuming with a weekend in Barcelona (19-21 September). A week prior, the second stage of E4 (formerly Euro 4) will occur in Mugello.

