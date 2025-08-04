Woman injured by Russian drone in Kherson
Monday, 4 August 2025, 03:16
The Russians used a UAV to attack a woman in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson on the evening of 3 August.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a 23-year-old woman from Kherson had been hit in the Russian strike. Early reports indicate that she suffered a blast injury.
Quote: "The woman was taken to hospital. Doctors are examining her and providing treatment."
Background:
- On the evening of 2 August, Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on the residential district of Korabel in Kherson, causing significant damage to the road bridge.
- On 3 August, Russian aircraft struck the same bridge in Kherson again, targeting the route to the Korabel district. A 65-year-old man was killed in the attack.
