Woman injured by Russian drone in Kherson

The Russians used a UAV to attack a woman in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson on the evening of 3 August.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a 23-year-old woman from Kherson had been hit in the Russian strike. Early reports indicate that she suffered a blast injury.

Quote: "The woman was taken to hospital. Doctors are examining her and providing treatment."

Background:

On the evening of 2 August, Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on the residential district of Korabel in Kherson, causing significant damage to the road bridge.

On 3 August, Russian aircraft struck the same bridge in Kherson again, targeting the route to the Korabel district. A 65-year-old man was killed in the attack.

