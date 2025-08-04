All Sections
Woman injured by Russian drone in Kherson

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 4 August 2025, 03:16
UAV. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians used a UAV to attack a woman in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson on the evening of 3 August.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a 23-year-old woman from Kherson had been hit in the Russian strike. Early reports indicate that she suffered a blast injury.

Quote: "The woman was taken to hospital. Doctors are examining her and providing treatment."

Background

