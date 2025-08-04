All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Odesa Oblast survives Shahed drone attack: fires break out, electronics market damaged – photos, video

Iryna BalachukMonday, 4 August 2025, 08:12
Odesa Oblast survives Shahed drone attack: fires break out, electronics market damaged – photos, video
Firefighter extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked Odesa Oblast with drones, causing fires and damage.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The strikes caused large-scale fires, which firefighters, together with volunteers, quickly extinguished. The most severe damage was at a retail electronics shopping centre, where the fire destroyed dozens of retail units containing electronics and household appliances. A major fire was also put out in a disused student accommodation building."

Advertisement:
 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: A house was damaged in the Odesa district. The owner extinguished a fire that broke out in the garden.

 
Burned retail unit
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

No casualties have been reported.

Background: On the night of 3-4 August, explosions were heard in Odesa amid the threat of Russian attack drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesfire
Advertisement:
Trump says US nuclear submarines are near Russian shores, as he previously stated
Ukraine's foreign minister condemns Hamas for inhumane treatment of hostages and comments on Gaza situation
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sanctions captains of Russia's shadow fleet
Prosecutor general accessed no cases while law limiting anti-corruption agency independence was in effect, its chief says
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
All News
drones
Russia under large-scale drone attack: fire at station, train traffic restrictions implemented – videos
Woman injured by Russian drone in Kherson
Explosions heard in Odesa as city targeted by Russian drones
RECENT NEWS
10:13
Latvia blocks ten more websites spreading Russian propaganda
09:39
Trump says US nuclear submarines are near Russian shores, as he previously stated
08:30
Battlefield sees over 180 clashes, 49 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:12
Odesa Oblast survives Shahed drone attack: fires break out, electronics market damaged – photos, video
07:48
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: four-month-old baby in critical condition
07:18
Russians kill man in Antonivka in Kherson Oblast this morning
06:42
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
06:28
Russia under large-scale drone attack: fire at station, train traffic restrictions implemented – videos
04:14
Trump announces possible date of his envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
03:16
Woman injured by Russian drone in Kherson
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: