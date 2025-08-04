Odesa Oblast survives Shahed drone attack: fires break out, electronics market damaged – photos, video

Russian forces have attacked Odesa Oblast with drones, causing fires and damage.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The strikes caused large-scale fires, which firefighters, together with volunteers, quickly extinguished. The most severe damage was at a retail electronics shopping centre, where the fire destroyed dozens of retail units containing electronics and household appliances. A major fire was also put out in a disused student accommodation building."

Firefighter extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: A house was damaged in the Odesa district. The owner extinguished a fire that broke out in the garden.

Burned retail unit Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

No casualties have been reported.

Background: On the night of 3-4 August, explosions were heard in Odesa amid the threat of Russian attack drones.

