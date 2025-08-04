All Sections
Third air-raid warning this morning in Ukraine as Russian fighter jet launches Kinzhal missiles

Iryna BalachukMonday, 4 August 2025, 12:12
Third air-raid warning this morning in Ukraine as Russian fighter jet launches Kinzhal missiles
Screenshot: map.ukrainealarm.com

A third nationwide air-raid warning of the morning was issued in Ukraine at 11:45 on 4 August due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet, capable of carrying Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. High-speed aerial assets are being detected in the sky.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force 

Quote: "ATTENTION! Missile threat across all of Ukraine! A MiG-31K has taken off."

Advertisement:

Details: A few minutes later the Air Force reported on aerial assets in the Ukrainian sky towards the city of Kyiv, as well as Zhytomyr, Sumy and Khmelnytsky oblasts.

When an air-raid warning is issued, people are urged to take shelter immediately.

Updated: At 12:12, the all-clear was given. The Air Force reported that there was no further threat at the moment.

Background:

  • Around 09:00 on 4 August, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine using Kinzhal missiles.
  • At 10:00, a second air-raid warning was issued due to the take-off of another MiG-31K.

