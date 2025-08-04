Ukraine in talks with Poland over €120 million loan to purchase Polish weapons

Ukraine is negotiating with Poland over a possible €120 million loan to purchase military equipment produced by the Polish defence industry.

Source: European Pravda, citing an interview with the Ukrinform news agency featuring Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Details: Sybiha stated that during his recent meeting with the Polish foreign minister, he discussed Ukraine’s interest in several Polish-made systems and the possibility of obtaining a €120 million credit line for such purchases.

As examples of successful systems already in use on the battlefield, he named the Polish Piorun man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS) and Krab self-propelled artillery systems.

Quote: "Obviously, during wartime, a country at war never has enough weapons. That’s why we will certainly continue discussions, including on joint production – both in Ukraine and in Poland. This is a shared interest, a mutually beneficial interest and an investment in our common future."

More details: Kyiv has also raised the possibility of receiving additional Soviet-era fighter jets from Poland, but according to available information, Warsaw is currently not ready to provide them.

Background: Earlier reports indicated that Poland is working with Lithuania to further develop the capabilities of its Piorun MANPADS.

