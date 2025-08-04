All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine in talks with Poland over €120 million loan to purchase Polish weapons

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 4 August 2025, 14:20

Ukraine is negotiating with Poland over a possible €120 million loan to purchase military equipment produced by the Polish defence industry.

Source: European Pravda, citing an interview with the Ukrinform news agency featuring Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Details: Sybiha stated that during his recent meeting with the Polish foreign minister, he discussed Ukraine’s interest in several Polish-made systems and the possibility of obtaining a €120 million credit line for such purchases.

Advertisement:

As examples of successful systems already in use on the battlefield, he named the Polish Piorun man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS) and Krab self-propelled artillery systems.

Quote: "Obviously, during wartime, a country at war never has enough weapons. That’s why we will certainly continue discussions, including on joint production – both in Ukraine and in Poland. This is a shared interest, a mutually beneficial interest and an investment in our common future."

More details: Kyiv has also raised the possibility of receiving additional Soviet-era fighter jets from Poland, but according to available information, Warsaw is currently not ready to provide them.

Background: Earlier reports indicated that Poland is working with Lithuania to further develop the capabilities of its Piorun MANPADS.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandUkrainePolandweapons
Advertisement:
Ukrainian MP Kuznietsov arrested for corruption with possibility of US$190,000 bail
Ukrainian drones hit five Russian fighter jets at Saky airfield in Crimea
Ukrainian MP faces arrest and US$720,000 bail for corruption scheme in drone and EW procurement
Trump says US nuclear submarines are near Russian shores, as he previously stated
Ukraine's foreign minister condemns Hamas for inhumane treatment of hostages and comments on Gaza situation
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sanctions captains of Russia's shadow fleet
All News
Poland
Exhumations begin in Lviv for Polish soldiers killed at beginning of World War II
Polish foreign minister: Work underway on 48th and 49th military aid packages for Ukraine
Polish authorities arrest Russian spy from former Soviet country
RECENT NEWS
16:22
EXPLAINERWhich reforms in Ukraine will be key for the EU
16:19
Czech president considers Russian occupation of parts of Ukraine acceptable price for its survival
15:53
Ukrainian MP Kuznietsov arrested for corruption with possibility of US$190,000 bail
15:35
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast damage road surface
15:29
Moldova uncovers Russian voter bribery scheme via app
15:08
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system destroyed in occupied territories
15:00
How to unlock the path to the EU: key reforms Ukraine must implement
14:53
Ukrainian foreign minister outlines country's proposals for reforming blocked OSCE
14:30
Death toll from Russia's 31 July strike on Kramatorsk rises to six
14:20
Ukraine in talks with Poland over €120 million loan to purchase Polish weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: