Death toll from Russia's 31 July strike on Kramatorsk rises to six

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

The number of people killed in the Russian missile strike on a five-storey apartment building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on 31 July has risen to six.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Emergency workers have recovered the body of another person killed in the recent strike on Kramatorsk from under the rubble of the apartment building.

This brings the death toll to six with eleven injured."

Details: Early reports suggest that four more people may still be buried under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Background:

On the afternoon of 31 July, Russian forces launched a targeted strike on a five-storey apartment block. Half of the building was completely destroyed. Initially, reports indicated one person had been killed and eleven injured.

Later, it was reported that at least 30 buildings and 13 vehicles had been damaged in the attack.

As of the evening of 3 August, authorities reported that at least five people had been killed and 13 injured.

