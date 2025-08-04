All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Death toll from Russia's 31 July strike on Kramatorsk rises to six

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 4 August 2025, 14:30
Death toll from Russia's 31 July strike on Kramatorsk rises to six
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

The number of people killed in the Russian missile strike on a five-storey apartment building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on 31 July has risen to six. 

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Emergency workers have recovered the body of another person killed in the recent strike on Kramatorsk from under the rubble of the apartment building.

Advertisement:

This brings the death toll to six with eleven injured."

Details: Early reports suggest that four more people may still be buried under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 31 July, Russian forces launched a targeted strike on a five-storey apartment block. Half of the building was completely destroyed. Initially, reports indicated one person had been killed and eleven injured.
  • Later, it was reported that at least 30 buildings and 13 vehicles had been damaged in the attack.
  • As of the evening of 3 August, authorities reported that at least five people had been killed and 13 injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastKramatorskcasualties
Advertisement:
Ukrainian MP Kuznietsov arrested for corruption with possibility of US$190,000 bail
Ukrainian drones hit five Russian fighter jets at Saky airfield in Crimea
Ukrainian MP faces arrest and US$720,000 bail for corruption scheme in drone and EW procurement
Trump says US nuclear submarines are near Russian shores, as he previously stated
Ukraine's foreign minister condemns Hamas for inhumane treatment of hostages and comments on Gaza situation
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sanctions captains of Russia's shadow fleet
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian soldiers who boasted online about capturing position are wiped out by Ukrainian intelligence – photos, video
Russians advance near four settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Seven dead and over 20 injured in Russian assaults on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
RECENT NEWS
16:22
EXPLAINERWhich reforms in Ukraine will be key for the EU
16:19
Czech president considers Russian occupation of parts of Ukraine acceptable price for its survival
15:53
Ukrainian MP Kuznietsov arrested for corruption with possibility of US$190,000 bail
15:35
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast damage road surface
15:29
Moldova uncovers Russian voter bribery scheme via app
15:08
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system destroyed in occupied territories
15:00
How to unlock the path to the EU: key reforms Ukraine must implement
14:53
Ukrainian foreign minister outlines country's proposals for reforming blocked OSCE
14:30
Death toll from Russia's 31 July strike on Kramatorsk rises to six
14:20
Ukraine in talks with Poland over €120 million loan to purchase Polish weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: