Russians strike house in Kharkiv Oblast, killing man – photo

Russian forces attacked the village of Losivka in the Chuhuivskyi district of Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 4 July.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "An investigation has revealed that a residential building caught fire in an enemy attack on the village of Losivka in the Chuhuivskyi district on the morning of 4 August. The body of a 47-year-old man was discovered at the scene after the fire had been extinguished and the rubble had been cleared."

The brick skeleton of the burned-down house Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Under the procedural guidance of the Chuhuivskyi district Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is underway into war crimes resulting in the deaths of civilians (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Background: On the afternoon of 4 August, a Russian FPV drone hit a motorcycle, killing a man and a woman in Kharkiv Oblast.

