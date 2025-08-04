Another Ukrainian child brought back from occupation

One more child has been brought back from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Dariia Zarivna, Chief Operating Officer of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Quote: "The 13-year-old girl and her mother had been living under occupation since the first months of the full-scale invasion. She dreamt of getting out and going to see her grandparents, who lived in the territory controlled by Ukraine and with whom she had kept in contact all this time.

Advertisement:

Her mother had also wanted to flee but did not dare to for a long time due to the dangers of the journey. At last, the family decided that the girl would leave first."

Details: Zarivna reported that the girl is now with her grandparents, in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!