All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Another Ukrainian child brought back from occupation

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 4 August 2025, 23:36
Another Ukrainian child brought back from occupation
A Ukrainian child. Photo: Getty Images

One more child has been brought back from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. 

Source: Dariia Zarivna, Chief Operating Officer of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Quote: "The 13-year-old girl and her mother had been living under occupation since the first months of the full-scale invasion. She dreamt of getting out and going to see her grandparents, who lived in the territory controlled by Ukraine and with whom she had kept in contact all this time.

Advertisement:

Her mother had also wanted to flee but did not dare to for a long time due to the dangers of the journey. At last, the family decided that the girl would leave first."

Details: Zarivna reported that the girl is now with her grandparents, in the territory controlled by Ukraine. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupationchildren
Advertisement:
correctedTurkish president constantly being invited to Kyiv, but no plans of such visit for now, says Türkiye ambassador
Russians hit railway infrastructure in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, killing worker and injuring four – photos, video
Former Luhansk Oblast head Serhii Haidai remanded in custody and offered bail
Ukrainian MP Oleksii Kuznietsov arrested for corruption, bail set at US$190,000
Ukrainian MP faces arrest and US$720,000 bail for corruption scheme in drone and EW procurement
Trump says US nuclear submarines are near Russian shores, as he previously stated
All News
occupation
Czech president considers Russian occupation of parts of Ukraine acceptable price for its survival
Russian soldiers who boasted online about capturing position are wiped out by Ukrainian intelligence – photos, video
Russians advance near four settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
10:14
correctedTurkish president constantly being invited to Kyiv, but no plans of such visit for now, says Türkiye ambassador
08:40
Russians hit railway infrastructure in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, killing worker and injuring four – photos, video
08:24
UpdatedRussia conducts most intense attack on Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast since full-scale invasion began: one killed, 10 injured, including children
08:19
Russians conduct 45 attacks on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:11
Russia attacks Ukraine with Iskander missile and 46 UAVs, 17 drones and missile hit target
07:54
Finnish and US presidents have phone conversation before Trump's deadline for Putin expires
07:32
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers over past day
07:16
Drones attack railway station in Russia's Rostov Oblast: fire breaks out – videos
06:07
Ryazan refinery loses half its capacity after Ukrainian drone attack – Reuters
05:40
Two residents of Zaporizhzhia district injured in Russian FPV drone attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: