Two residents of Zaporizhzhia district injured in Russian FPV drone attack

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 05:40
Two residents of Zaporizhzhia district injured in Russian FPV drone attack
Ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Two civilians have been injured in an attack by a Russian FPV drone on the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "A Russian FPV drone attacked Bilenke. A 43-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man have been injured."

Details: Fedorov said they are receiving all the necessary treatment.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system destroyed in occupied territories
Married couple killed in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Three people killed in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
