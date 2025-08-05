Two residents of Zaporizhzhia district injured in Russian FPV drone attack
Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 05:40
Two civilians have been injured in an attack by a Russian FPV drone on the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook
Quote: "A Russian FPV drone attacked Bilenke. A 43-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man have been injured."
Details: Fedorov said they are receiving all the necessary treatment.
