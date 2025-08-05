All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with Iskander missile and 46 UAVs, 17 drones and missile hit target

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 5 August 2025, 08:11
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M ballistic missile and 46 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 4 August. Ukrainian air defence has managed to down 29 of these drones, but hits have also been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force 

Quote: "As of 08:00, air defence has downed/jammed 29 enemy Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types in the country's north and east.

Seventeen UAV strikes were recorded in the east, there was one ballistic missile hit and debris from downed drones fell in three locations in the south and north-east."

Details: The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, while the missile was fired from Russia's Bryansk Oblast.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

