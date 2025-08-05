All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian missile strike kills two and injures several others in Sumy Oblast

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 5 August 2025, 10:59
Russian missile strike kills two and injures several others in Sumy Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Pishchanske district of the Sumy hromada on the morning of 5 August, killing two people and injuring others. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The strike reportedly targeted a local agricultural facility.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Early reports show that two people were killed. Others were injured and are receiving medical assistance."  

More details: Emergency services are currently working at the scene. A search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:
updatedRussians hit railway infrastructure in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast: 2 killed, 9 injured – photos, video
Corruption in drone and electronic warfare procurement: court detains National Guard colonel, sets bail at US$48,000
correctedTurkish president constantly being invited to Kyiv, but no plans of such visit for now, says ambassador to Türkiye
Ukraine's Defence Ministry tests new MM-25 camouflage pattern: trial batch procurement will take place
Former Luhansk Oblast head Serhii Haidai remanded in custody and offered bail
Ukrainian MP Oleksii Kuznietsov arrested for corruption, bail set at US$190,000
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russian strike on Sumy Oblast kills 12-year-old boy and injures teenager
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast damages tax service premises
Russians attack local shop in Sumy Oblast with drones, injuring person
RECENT NEWS
13:37
EXPLAINERHow the US-EU trade deal could affect the EU and what's positive for Ukraine
13:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia’s losses since full-scale invasion of Ukraine
13:01
Ukrainian UD-10 drone system codified for armed forces use
12:46
Death toll from Russian strike on village in Kharkiv Oblast rises to seven as 85-year-old woman dies in hospital
12:37
updatedRussians hit railway infrastructure in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast: 2 killed, 9 injured – photos, video
12:30
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery halves output and Novokuybyshevsk stops operation after drone attack – Reuters
12:08
US ambassador to NATO declares upcoming wave of military aid packages for Ukraine
11:58
Corruption in drone and electronic warfare procurement: court detains National Guard colonel, sets bail at US$48,000
11:20
Over one-third of Ukrainian refugees in Germany are employed
10:59
Russian missile strike kills two and injures several others in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: