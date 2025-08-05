Russian missile strike kills two and injures several others in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Pishchanske district of the Sumy hromada on the morning of 5 August, killing two people and injuring others. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The strike reportedly targeted a local agricultural facility.

Quote: "Early reports show that two people were killed. Others were injured and are receiving medical assistance."

More details: Emergency services are currently working at the scene. A search and rescue operation is ongoing.

