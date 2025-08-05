All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Over one-third of Ukrainian refugees in Germany are employed

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 5 August 2025, 11:20
Over one-third of Ukrainian refugees in Germany are employed
Photo: ANP

More than one-third of Ukrainians in Germany who have been granted protection status are currently employed.

Source: data from Germany’s Federal Employment Agency, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: As of early 2025, a total of 299,670 Ukrainian citizens were employed in Germany, including 174,080 women and 125,590 men.

Advertisement:

At the same time, 497,210 Ukrainians aged 15 to 65 (the working-age population) were receiving Bürgergeld, a social benefit provided only to German citizens and Ukrainians with temporary protection status. This group includes 317,250 women and 179,970 men.

As of April 2025, a total of 693,420 Ukrainian citizens in Germany were receiving Bürgergeld, including 413,290 women and 280,120 men. 

This figure includes not only working-age adults but also children, young people and the elderly. Among male recipients, 150,660 were aged 18 to 63.

This means the employment rate among Ukrainians in Germany slightly exceeds 33%, which is lower than in neighbouring countries that have also received large numbers of Ukrainian refugees since February 2022.

The Federal Employment Agency also reported that in March 2025, the average monthly Bürgergeld payment was €882.

The amount varies based on age and family status:

  • Single adults and single parents receive €563 per month
  • Couples receive €506 each
  • Children receive between €357 and €471 depending on their age

Unlike refugees of other nationalities, registered Ukrainian refugees benefit from temporary protection under §24 of the German Residence Act. This allows them to reside legally in Germany, work, access social services, and enrol their children in school.

Background:

  • In the Netherlands, municipalities have been forced to turn away Ukrainian refugees due to a shortage of shelter capacity.
  • Poland is also gradually phasing out refugee shelters for Ukrainians.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

GermanyrefugeesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
updatedRussians hit railway infrastructure in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast: 2 killed, 9 injured – photos, video
Corruption in drone and electronic warfare procurement: court detains National Guard colonel, sets bail at US$48,000
correctedTurkish president constantly being invited to Kyiv, but no plans of such visit for now, says ambassador to Türkiye
Ukraine's Defence Ministry tests new MM-25 camouflage pattern: trial batch procurement will take place
Former Luhansk Oblast head Serhii Haidai remanded in custody and offered bail
Ukrainian MP Oleksii Kuznietsov arrested for corruption, bail set at US$190,000
All News
Germany
Germany deploys five Eurofighter jets to Poland ahead of military exercises in Belarus
Ukrainian ambassador criticises Bavarian official's call to abolish social benefits for Ukrainian refugees
NATO secretary general welcomes Germany's decision to supply Ukraine with Patriot systems
RECENT NEWS
13:37
EXPLAINERHow the US-EU trade deal could affect the EU and what's positive for Ukraine
13:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia’s losses since full-scale invasion of Ukraine
13:01
Ukrainian UD-10 drone system codified for armed forces use
12:46
Death toll from Russian strike on village in Kharkiv Oblast rises to seven as 85-year-old woman dies in hospital
12:37
updatedRussians hit railway infrastructure in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast: 2 killed, 9 injured – photos, video
12:30
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery halves output and Novokuybyshevsk stops operation after drone attack – Reuters
12:08
US ambassador to NATO declares upcoming wave of military aid packages for Ukraine
11:58
Corruption in drone and electronic warfare procurement: court detains National Guard colonel, sets bail at US$48,000
11:20
Over one-third of Ukrainian refugees in Germany are employed
10:59
Russian missile strike kills two and injures several others in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: