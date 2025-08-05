Over one-third of Ukrainian refugees in Germany are employed

More than one-third of Ukrainians in Germany who have been granted protection status are currently employed.

Source: data from Germany’s Federal Employment Agency, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: As of early 2025, a total of 299,670 Ukrainian citizens were employed in Germany, including 174,080 women and 125,590 men.

At the same time, 497,210 Ukrainians aged 15 to 65 (the working-age population) were receiving Bürgergeld, a social benefit provided only to German citizens and Ukrainians with temporary protection status. This group includes 317,250 women and 179,970 men.

As of April 2025, a total of 693,420 Ukrainian citizens in Germany were receiving Bürgergeld, including 413,290 women and 280,120 men.

This figure includes not only working-age adults but also children, young people and the elderly. Among male recipients, 150,660 were aged 18 to 63.

This means the employment rate among Ukrainians in Germany slightly exceeds 33%, which is lower than in neighbouring countries that have also received large numbers of Ukrainian refugees since February 2022.

The Federal Employment Agency also reported that in March 2025, the average monthly Bürgergeld payment was €882.

The amount varies based on age and family status:

Single adults and single parents receive €563 per month

Couples receive €506 each

Children receive between €357 and €471 depending on their age

Unlike refugees of other nationalities, registered Ukrainian refugees benefit from temporary protection under §24 of the German Residence Act. This allows them to reside legally in Germany, work, access social services, and enrol their children in school.

Background:

