Ukrainian UD-10 drone system codified for armed forces use

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 5 August 2025, 13:01
Photo: Militarnyi

The UD-10 attack UAV system developed by the Ukrainian company Aero Centre has been codified for use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company; Ukrainian military news outlet Militarnyi

Details: The Ukrainian military has been using this system at the frontline since 2024, and the Ministry of Defence has now officially codified it.

Militarnyi reports that the UD-10 consists of 10-inch FPV kamikaze drones and a ground command and control station. Its purpose is to perform combat missions to kill enemy forces and destroy equipment.

It’s been claimed that the drone can fly 15 kilometres with a payload of 2.5 kilograms and cover 11 kilometres with a maximum payload of 3.5 kilograms. Deploying the system and preparing it for operation takes five and a half minutes.

"The maximum speed that the drone can reach, confirmed during codification, is 149 kilometres per hour, and its cruising speed is 67 kilometres per hour," Militarnyi cites the manufacturer.

The systems' UAVs can be equipped with a 10-kilometre-long fibre optic reel codified in Ukraine. In addition, the drones can have digital video communications and a combination of cameras.

Aero Center states that the pilots of the Unmanned Systems Forces managed to cover 29 kilometres with the drone without losing video during the use of the system on the Pokrovsk front.

Background: Ukrainian Armour had codified its own FPV drone based on a 60mm fragmentation mine.

